Sleek new Peugeot 408 fastback dishes up style in spades

With a length of 4.69m, the new Peugeot 408 provides spacious second row seats with plenty of knee room. The boot is also a generously sized 536l, which expands to 1,611l with the rear seats folded down.

As part of Peugeot’s customary i-Cockpit there’s a small steering wheel, and the driver peers at the instrument panel over the top of the steering instead of through it.

Peugeot makes some of the smartest cabins and the 408 doesn’t disappoint. Its classy interior blends interesting textures with a pair of 10-inch screens and a fancy Focal sound system with 10 speakers.

The Peugeot 408 will be available with a range of powertrains, including two rechargeable Plug-in Hybrids with 134kW and 168kW, respectively, as well as a 96kW petrol version. All three are coupled to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. An all-electric 408 will follow in a year’s time.