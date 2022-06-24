First monkeypox case in SA no cause for alarm: Joburg health MMC

Following confirmation of the first monkeypox case in SA on Thursday, residents of Johannesburg should remain calm and inform themselves about the facts around the illness.

This is the message from Johannesburg MMC for health and social development Ashley Sauls.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases said the case involves a 30-year-old male living in Gauteng. He reported no recent travel history.

Sauls said around 3,000 people worldwide have contracted monkeypox since May this year. He said the current strain of the disease is not considered fatal and sufferers begin to experience symptoms within seven to 14 days of exposure.