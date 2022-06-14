Hero braves flames to rescue trapped boy
New Brighton teenager safe after blaze breaks out in his bedroom
A young New Brighton man was hailed as a hero on Monday after he rescued a 17-year-old trapped in a burning home...
A young New Brighton man was hailed as a hero on Monday after he rescued a 17-year-old trapped in a burning home...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.