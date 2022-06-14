Heavy metal pollution pouring into Swartkops
Industrial run-off into Markman drain includes alarmingly high quantities of manganese — study
A new study of the stormwater flowing off a street in Markman — and then into the Swartkops Estuary and Algoa Bay — contains a range of heavy metal pollutants including manganese 3,300 times over the accepted limit...
