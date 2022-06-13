×

News

Fire at Eskom's Duvha power station

Alex Patrick
Reporter
13 June 2022
Eskom's Duvha power station in Witbank caught fire on Monday morning.
Image: Screengrab from Twitter/Riot and Attack Info SA

Unit 2 of Eskom's Duvha power station in Emalahleni (formerly Witbank) caught fire on Monday morning.

According to Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha, the unit had been offline for a general overhaul since January.

The fire was quickly extinguished. 

“Eskom is investigating the cause of the fire, and the extent of the damage and the possible return to service. No injuries to personnel were reported,” he said.

TimesLIVE

 

