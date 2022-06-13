Fire at Eskom's Duvha power station
Unit 2 of Eskom's Duvha power station in Emalahleni (formerly Witbank) caught fire on Monday morning.
According to Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha, the unit had been offline for a general overhaul since January.
The fire was quickly extinguished.
“Eskom is investigating the cause of the fire, and the extent of the damage and the possible return to service. No injuries to personnel were reported,” he said.
Duvha Power⚡Station in Witbank is on Fire @Eskom_SA pic.twitter.com/O9dstSFqby pic.twitter.com/ytZyBrreuM— RIOT & ATTACK info South Africa (@RiotAndAttackSA) June 13, 2022
