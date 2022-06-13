×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Drip-busters Faith and Unam tap into global contest with water-saving device

Premium
Naziziphiwo Buso
Garden Route reporter
13 June 2022

 

A cost-effective plastic invention aimed at reducing water wastage has landed two George teens university bursaries, a trip to Sweden and a cash prize. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Kolisi’s message packs a punch for Zwide MMA champ
Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings

Most Read