Van Niekerk’s speaker role still up in the air

Last week’s court order did not reinstate NA trio’s council positions, advocate believes

By Siyamtanda Capa and Michael Kimberley -

While Gary van Niekerk won his court case against a Northern Alliance faction last week, this did not pave the way for his return as Nelson Mandela Bay’s speaker.



Instead, the high court in Gqeberha will make a decision on the validity of his removal as a councillor on Wednesday. ..