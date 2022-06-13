Van Niekerk’s speaker role still up in the air
Last week’s court order did not reinstate NA trio’s council positions, advocate believes
While Gary van Niekerk won his court case against a Northern Alliance faction last week, this did not pave the way for his return as Nelson Mandela Bay’s speaker.
Instead, the high court in Gqeberha will make a decision on the validity of his removal as a councillor on Wednesday. ..
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.