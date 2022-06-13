×

News

Van Niekerk’s speaker role still up in the air

Last week’s court order did not reinstate NA trio’s council positions, advocate believes

By Siyamtanda Capa and Michael Kimberley - 13 June 2022

While Gary van Niekerk won his court case against a Northern Alliance faction last week, this did not pave the way for his return as Nelson Mandela Bay’s speaker.

Instead, the high court in Gqeberha will make a decision on the validity of his removal as a councillor on Wednesday. ..

