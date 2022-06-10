Hillary Gardee murder accused's guest house set alight

A guest house belonging to one of the three men arrested in connection with the kidnapping and murder of Hillary Gardee was allegedly petrol-bombed on Thursday night, just a few hours after their court appearance where their case was postponed for further investigations.

Insika Guest House, owned by Philemon Lukhele, was targeted at about 10pm on Thursday night.

A family member told TimesLIVE he received a call from neighbours alerting him to a fire at the guest house.

“I rushed to the property and when we arrived we found it was on fire and we started to extinguish it while waiting for the fire department. We also found petrol poured all over the house and also found several petrol bottles,” he said.

According to the relative, neighbours told them they saw a car parked outside the yard and occupants jumped over the wall to access the petrol.

“They said shortly afterwards they saw fire and the occupants jumped over the wall and sped off in the car,” he said.