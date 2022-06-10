'Tyson' leaves Pirates
Former captain Thulani Hlatshwayo made only 13 appearances last season
Orlando Pirates have announced that they have amicably parted ways with defender and former captain Thulani “Tyson” Hlatshwayo.
The club said Hlatshwayo, who only made 13 appearances in competitions last season for the Buccaneers, requested leave the club to seek greener pastures elsewhere.
“My dream to wear the black and white jersey of Orlando Pirates has been fulfilled,” said Hlatshwayo in a statement.
“When I came here, I said I wanted a trophy and we were able to deliver on that mandate. Unfortunately, the second season didn’t work out the way I wanted it to.
“And this is what has informed my decision to request the club to grant me my wish of leaving because I still have a lot to give and a lot to offer in the field of play. This is something that I shared with management.”
The Soweto-born defender joined the Pirates in 2020 and he was able to help his boyhood club to the MTN8 title in his first season.
“We had some positive talks (with management) but with everything taken into careful consideration I have decided it's the right time for me to leave the club,” he added.
“I will forever be grateful to the chairman and the club for granting me this wish. The club and I have always had a fantastic relationship, which will continue beyond my playing days.
“For me, today is a new chapter filled with many emotions. There’s a sense of pride, sadness and also optimism towards the future. Finally, to the fans, I would personally like to thank you for all the support.”
