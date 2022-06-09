Taxi sector to cough up embezzled Covid millions

Irregularities revealed in audit include Ters payments to government employees and dead people

By Adrienne Carlisle -

The Asset Forfeiture Unit’s recovery of R35m misappropriated by elements of the Eastern Cape transport industry has revealed how Covid-19 Ters money was rampantly abused.



Beneficiaries appeared to include government employees and dead people — a fact that tipped off the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) to the dirty dealings...