Taxi sector to cough up embezzled Covid millions
Irregularities revealed in audit include Ters payments to government employees and dead people
The Asset Forfeiture Unit’s recovery of R35m misappropriated by elements of the Eastern Cape transport industry has revealed how Covid-19 Ters money was rampantly abused.
Beneficiaries appeared to include government employees and dead people — a fact that tipped off the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) to the dirty dealings...
