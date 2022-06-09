National environment department probes source of strong stench in parts of Gauteng

The national department of forestry, fisheries and environment is probing the source of the stench over parts of Gauteng for the past two days.

Department spokesperson Albi Modise said they have noted concerns about the strong smell and are working with environmental and air quality officials in Mpumalanga, Gauteng, Limpopo and the North West.

He said the investigation is to determine the cause of the stench and whether prevailing wind and weather conditions have contributed to the smell travelling over a long distance from another province. “As was the case when a similar incident was reported in 2021,” he said.

On Wednesday, City of Johannesburg MMC for environment and infrastructure services (EISD) Michael Sun urged residents not to panic after complaints of a pungent smell being experienced in central and northern parts of the city.

He said he had instructed the city’s air quality management unit to urgently investigate the origin of the stench. It had established that the smell was widespread across the city and excluded the possibility of a localised source.