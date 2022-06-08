What is ‘hybrid immunity’ and how well will it protect me against Covid-19?

With SA having passed the peak of the fifth wave of Covid-19 infections, epidemiologist Prof Salim Abdool Karim says “hybrid immunity” can be the best form of protection against future variants.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), hybrid immunity is defined as immune protection in individuals who have had one or more doses of a Covid-19 vaccine and experienced at least one SARS-CoV-2 infection before or after the initiation of vaccination.

Speaking on CapeTalk, Karim said hybrid immunity is the best form of immunity and can be a powerful response to reinfection.

“Getting Covid-19 and then the vaccine will give you the best protection against the current variant and possibly future variants,” he said.