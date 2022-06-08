NMU launches Master of Maritime Management postgrad degree

An all-woman team of local and international lecturers has been lined up to teach the Nelson Mandela University (NMU) Business School’s new Master of Maritime Management (MMM) postgraduate degree.

The MMM degree is designed to empower a new generation of maritime leaders with management skills to grow the maritime sector in Africa and navigate the challenges of the ever-growing global maritime business industry.

The degree — which commences in 2023 — is designed to provide strategic business skills and knowledge for current maritime professionals working in the maritime sector and related supply chain industries, including offshore and land-based activities.

Adding to the excitement, Dr Jessica Fraser, who joins the all-woman team of lecturers, said the choice to have women teach the programme had been deliberate.

“Women are underrepresented in the maritime industry,” she said.

“To redress this imbalance, we wanted to start the programme by showcasing the existing talent.

“Putting the right building blocks in place from the outset will work towards women being role models for the next generation in the maritime industry.

“Among the integrated modes of transport, maritime business is considered to be the last frontier.”

NMU Graduate School director Dr Sam February said the MMM programme came at the right time to deal with the 4th Industrial Revolution more effectively to ensure that organisations within the maritime industry remained at the forefront of development.

“The MMM is geared towards equipping maritime professionals with the necessary leadership skills to deal effectively with the challenges offered by this constant evolution of the industry,” he said.

“It not only provides new managerial competencies, but it also allows the participants to contribute to the maritime industry from a research perspective with strong potential for internationalisation.”

February said exciting research opportunities existed for the MMM programme that could lead to further valuable PhD research to promote and transform the industry.

“This programme offers research opportunities that relate directly to the technology impact on the maritime sector, globalisation and sustainability, to mention a few.

“We are most excited about this programme as it will create a new, significant and outstanding breed of maritime leaders, able to efficiently deal with current and future challenges in the maritime sector.”

Asked whether the MMM graduates would make a difference in growing the oceans economy and international business in the region, Fraser said she was confident the programme was a step in the right direction.

“The qualification is a complete formal degree that unbundles international trade from an emerging economy perspective.

“It focuses on ethical, sustainable and innovative management practice, positioning graduates with the necessary skills and confidence to lead the way.

“It is designed to show students the global perspective and help professionals to grow the economy and, in turn, create jobs,” Fraser said.

The faculty of business and economic sciences dean, Prof Hendrik Lloyd, said the new qualification also aligned with the ocean sciences strategic initiative of the university.

“It is of great strategic value to the national and, specifically, our provincial economy, with three ports being operated within the Eastern Cape,” he said.

“We are excited about this new postgraduate programme and see it as part of a larger portfolio of existing postgraduate maritime qualifications in the faculty of business and economic sciences.

“It adds to the high-level strategic management and leadership competencies, as provided by our business school with a strong focus on innovation and sustainability.”

Candidates are subject to selection based on five years’ work-related experience or three years’ maritime business-related or management experience.

The degree, offered over a minimum period of 18 months, is a combination of both theoretical and applied research methodology modules and practical experiences from industry leaders.

Applications are now open until September 30.

The programme commences in February 2023.

For more information on the qualification, contact: bsapplications@mandela.ac.za

HeraldLIVE