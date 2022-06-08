Call for Nelson Mandela Bay water tariff to be lowered
People just can’t afford to pay punitive rates and debtors book is soaring, councillors tell municipal public accounts committee
With Nelson Mandela Bay’s ballooning debtors book jumping to R9bn, councillors have urged the municipality to drop the water tariffs a notch.
The proposal was first made by municipal chief financial officer Selwyn Thys in January, but has gained little traction in recent months...
