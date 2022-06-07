Hamilton Ndlovu banned from doing business with state as Special Tribunal declares lucrative contracts unlawful

The Special Tribunal has set aside and declared unlawful contracts worth more than R150m awarded to controversial businessman Hamilton Ndlovu and companies related to him.

Ndlovu and his companies have also been blacklisted from doing business with the state in terms of section 15 of the Preferential Procurement Policy Framework Act.

The SIU and the National Health Laboratory Services (NHLS) were initially trying to recoup R172m from the businessman which they alleged was received through a fraudulently awarded tender to supply personal protective equipment.

Special Tribunal judge Lebogang Modiba calculated up to R158m was liable to be repaid to the state.

“The NHLS is urged to invoke section 15 of the Preferential Procurement Policy Framework Act to list the fourth, ninth, 10th, 11th, 12th, 13th, 15th and 16th respondents, their directors and shareholders and Luiborn Dorn Ndlovu in his capacity as a director in the 14th respondent on the database of restricted supplies,” the ruling states.