Gqeberha motorists advised to avoid R75

By Devon Koen - 06 June 2022
Gqeberha police have warned motorists to avoid the R75 at the Chatty Dip on Monday morning after protesters barricaded the road.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said while the motive for the protest remains largely unknown at this stage, motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes.

“SAPS are on the scene and motorists are advised to take alternate routes until the situation can returned to calm again,” Beetge said.

Most Read