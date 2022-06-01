Jeffreys Bay chef adds spice to five-star boutique hotel

By Simtembile Mgidi -

Denzil Jacobs was 15 when his mother decided to move the family from their home in Alberton, Gauteng, to Jeffreys Bay in the Eastern Cape.



And while he was initially a little apprehensive about the move, days later Jacobs felt at home in the small coastal town, which also saw him begin his culinary journey...