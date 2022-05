Truckers in fatal N1 accident named

By Herald Reporter -

The names of the three men involved in a fatal truck accident on Sunday have been released.



The head-on collision between a Volkswagen Motorsport truck and a distribution truck on the N1 at about 9.10am claimed the lives of truck drivers Rodger van Schalkwyk, 87, Floyd Sipinyu, 39, and Thabang Hlatswayo, 35...