Firearms, ammunition seized at Bethelsdorp property

In an intelligence-driven operation, anti-gang unit members in Gqeberha seized three firearms in Salsoneville in Bethelsdorp on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said that at about 9am police received information that a known gang was storing firearms at a house in Catherine Road.

The premises and vehicles on the property were thoroughly searched, Naidu said.

“Three firearms were found in a cooler bag in a blue VW Golf parked in the yard.

“The firearms, two 9mm pistols and a 7.65mm pistol, as well as 46 rounds of ammunition, were confiscated.”

An inquiry docket was opened for further investigation.

The serial number of one of the firearms was filed off.

Ownership of all three firearms is yet to be established.

The firearms will be sent to ballistics for analysis.

Acting Nelson Mandela Bay district commissioner Brigadier Thandiswa Kupiso praised the anti-gang unit members for their swift reaction to the information received.

“It is a known fact that firearms are the weapon of choice for gangsters; therefore every effort must be made to strip them of these weapons.

“In so doing, the safety of citizens including the youth in these areas will be protected.

“We appeal to the communities to blow the whistle on these criminals and to report either voluntarily or anonymously any suspicious activity to the police,” Kupiso said.

HeraldLIVE