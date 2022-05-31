Three East Cape beauties eye spot in Miss SA top 10
Veterinarian, modelling agency owner and fine artist in the running for pageant
In just 10 days, the coveted Miss SA pageant will close its voting lines as the announcement for the top 10 finalists draws closer.
Thereafter, the Eastern Cape will find out which — if any — of the three Eastern Cape women will be representing the province.. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.