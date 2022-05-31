Khusta Jack to quit ANC-led coalition?

Dissatisfied AIM councillor to announce decision on Friday

Premium Yolanda Palezweni

Politics Reporter



AIM councillor and economic development political head Khusta Jack will reveal his decision on whether he is leaving the coalition that governs Nelson Mandela Bay on Friday.



His party joined a bloc after November 1 with several smaller parties that later formed a coalition with 60 seats in council...