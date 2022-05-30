Spotlight on Khoi-San history during royal visit

Premium Yolanda Palezweni

Politics Reporter



In order for their voices to be heard and to regain what was lost through colonisation, Khoi-San tribes should unite to fight the system.



That was the call from Nama Royal House Queen Rebecca Como, who visited Nelson Mandela Bay from the Western Cape on Saturday to meet the various chiefs of the Khoi-San tribes to bid for unity...