Grey Junior head elected president of principals’ association
Grant Butler ready to grow two way conversation between schools and department of basic education
If the younger Grant Butler had had his way, he would be working in a lab with test tubes.
“I had every intention of becoming an analytical chemist until a mentor teacher called me aside one day in my matric year at Alexander Road High School, and told me that I needed to work with young people, not with test tubes and chemical formulas,” he said...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.