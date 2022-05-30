Maimane takes long walk to water with KwaNobuhle residents
Politician visits Bay community where day zero has already arrived
While day zero is looming for the rest of Nelson Mandela Bay, KwaNobuhle residents have been living without running water at their homes for the past three months.
For some residents this means walking an hour from their homes to a communal tap in Hoyana Street to fill containers with potable water...
