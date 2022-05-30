Gqeberha actor lands dream role in New York
Former Theodor Herzl pupil and aspiring thespian Lufefe Kente is living his dream in New York where he has been selected to take centre stage in an upcoming off-Broadway production of Rent.
Kente, 23, an avid singer, actor and writer, was born in East London and later moved to Gqeberha with his mother, where his journey into the world of acting began at the tender age of nine...
