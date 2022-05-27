Mom honours late son by uplifting abuse victims

Retirement after more than 18 years of helping abused women and children proved short-lived for Gqeberha activist Lindsay Ziehl, who was forced to find an outlet for her grief when her son, Andrew, died in Australia in 2020.

Unable to say goodbye to him or attend his funeral due to Covid-19 restrictions, Ziehl decided to honour Andrew by starting a foundation in his name.

The aim of the Andrew Ziehl Foundation is to support and uplift women and men who have managed to free themselves from the shackles of abuse.

Though it began operating six months ago, the official launch took place in Lorraine on Thursday.

Ziehl has been supporting abuse victims and fighting against domestic violence in communities for nearly two decades.

She was a manager of the Yokhuselo Haven, a place of safety for abused women and children.

Ziehl said she got the idea to start the foundation in her son’s name while shopping at a retail store.

She then contacted seven strong women she trusted and asked if they would serve on the foundation’s board.

Kathy Strasters, who was a member of Club 100, which raised funds for a number of charities in the Bay, said when Ziehl called her, she was excited to get on board.

Another board member is animal activist Sharon Jessop, who recently broke the world record for running the most consecutive daily half-marathons, in a quest to raise awareness for the plight of the rhino.

Ziehl said the number of abuse survivors who returned to their abusers was alarming.

“When my son passed away, I had just retired from working with domestic violence victims.

“It was an extremely difficult time — I was here [in SA] and he was in Australia,” she said.

“I also lost my mother, who was in Australia the year before that [2019].

“I could not get into Australia because of the Covid-19 restrictions, so I could not be there for the funeral and the spreading of my son’s ashes.

“This foundation is what I am giving back to him, because [Andrew] was an extremely kind, gentle, gracious man who loved people, stood strongly against domestic violence and loved animals.”

Ziehl said when she worked full-time with domestic abuse victims, about 70% of women who went to the Yokhuselo shelter returned to their abusers, and that mindset needed to be changed.

“The foundation will assist men or women who have left domestic violence situations through the legal process, because to me they are heroes, they are brave to leave that situation.

“To leave like that can be dangerous at times, but when you leave, you have freedom.”

She said people seeking help could fill in an application form on the foundation’s website: https://www.andrewziehlfoundation.org/

“They will then be interviewed by the board.

“We will not give out money, but we will buy school uniforms and assist with school and university fees, among other necessities,” Ziehl said.

“We want to say ‘well done, we are here for you’.

“I learnt women go back to abusive relationships because of the financial implications, especially if they have children.

“Few abusers change, which is why we want to change the victim’s mindset instead.”

She thanked all her board members for joining the foundation and running with its vision.

Jessop said she joined the foundation because she loved that it empowered people.

She said it had planned two fundraisers — a concert and a golf day — for July 23 and September 1, respectively.

“September is about new beginnings and we are all about new beginnings,” Jessop said.

