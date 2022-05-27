Infrastructure thugs create hazard on Albany Road off-ramp

Motorists in danger after expansion joint ripped up on bend leaving gap in road

By Guy Rogers -

Theft and vandalism reached a whole new level in Nelson Mandela Bay this week when infrastructure thugs nearly caused a serious accident on the Albany Road off-ramp on Thursday by ripping out an expansion joint.



Motorists raised the alarm early, and by 8.30am social media posts were appearing on community groups, cautioning people coming around the bend on the south-going section of Settler’s Way to proceed with caution, or use alternative routes...