Motorists advised to avoid Addo Road

By Devon Koen - 25 May 2022
Police are on the scene in Addo Road where protest action has been taking place since Tuesday night
PROTEST ACTION: Police are on the scene in Addo Road where protest action has been taking place since Tuesday night
Image: ELVIS NTOMBELA

Police are on the scene in Addo Road, Motherwell, where sporadic protesting is taking place since Tuesday night.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the road was temporarily closed late on Tuesday after protesters began burning tyres in the road.

A flare-up was quickly contained earlier on Wednesday morning with police monitoring the situation, Beetge said. 

He said protesters were upset about electricity issues.

“The situation is still not resolved between the community and local councillors,” he said.

While the situation is under control and police are on the scene, Beetge advised motorists to avoid the area, especially trucks, as they were usually targets for burning and attack by protesters.

