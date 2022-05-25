×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Cricket

Gujarat skipper Pandya hails 'match-winner' Miller after reaching IPL final

By Reuters - 25 May 2022
Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya plays a shot during the TATA Indian Premier League match against the Lucknow Super Giants at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on May 10, 2022
Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya plays a shot during the TATA Indian Premier League match against the Lucknow Super Giants at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on May 10, 2022
Image: Vipin Pawar / Sportzpics for IPL

Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya said David Miller's quality was never in doubt after the South African powered them to the Indian Premier League final in their debut season with victory against the Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday.

Miller struck a blistering 38-ball 68 and shared an unbeaten 106-run stand with Pandya (40) to help Gujarat chase down a formidable 189 with seven wickets in hand.

“A lot of people counted David Miller out but for us he was always a match-winner from the time we bought him at the auction,” said Pandya.

“What he did today we always expected from him. But for us it was important to give him the importance, give him that love and give him the clarity as to what we expect from him.”

Miller, who managed just 124 runs from nine games for Rajasthan last season, smashed three successive sixes off Prasidh Krishna in the final over to seal the match in style and send Gujarat to the final on their home ground in Ahmadabad.

“I am generally proud of the way he has lifted his game,” said Pandya, adding that he was proud to play with Miller.

“I always wanted good things to happen to him.”

Rajasthan can still make the final if they beat the Lucknow Super Giants or Royal Challengers Bangalore, who face each other in the first eliminator later on Wednesday.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Stellenbosch students march to demand expulsion of student Theuns du Toit and ...
Police trainees ‘put through hell’

Most Read