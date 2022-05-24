Ex-mayoral spokesperson lucky to escape with life after brutal hijacking

Premium By Naziziphiwo Buso -

When a former Nelson Mandela Bay mayoral spokesperson and head of a nonprofit organisation climbed out of his vehicle to investigate why his tyres had burst, he saw the metal spikes laid out across the road.



What followed was a day of turmoil for his family, who had no idea where he was as he lay fighting for his life in Dora Nginza Hospital without any form of identification on him...