Ex-mayoral spokesperson lucky to escape with life after brutal hijacking
When a former Nelson Mandela Bay mayoral spokesperson and head of a nonprofit organisation climbed out of his vehicle to investigate why his tyres had burst, he saw the metal spikes laid out across the road.
What followed was a day of turmoil for his family, who had no idea where he was as he lay fighting for his life in Dora Nginza Hospital without any form of identification on him...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.