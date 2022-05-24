Why mayor wants Anele Qaba suspended

Explosive report cites economic development boss for tender misconduct

Premium By Siyamtanda Capa and Michael Kimberley -

After cancelling the normal tender process, economic development executive director and current acting city manager Anele Qaba has been accused of signing a deviation the very next day that ultimately led to a company being handpicked as a middleman between the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality and SMMEs.



This is among the bombshell allegations made in a leaked PwC forensic report into the city’s contracts with Moximark (Pty) Ltd, trading as SK Business Consultants (SKBC), for the provision of socioeconomic consultancy services...