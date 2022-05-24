Why mayor wants Anele Qaba suspended
Explosive report cites economic development boss for tender misconduct
After cancelling the normal tender process, economic development executive director and current acting city manager Anele Qaba has been accused of signing a deviation the very next day that ultimately led to a company being handpicked as a middleman between the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality and SMMEs.
This is among the bombshell allegations made in a leaked PwC forensic report into the city’s contracts with Moximark (Pty) Ltd, trading as SK Business Consultants (SKBC), for the provision of socioeconomic consultancy services...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.