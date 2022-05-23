WATCH LIVE | Mbalula joins Sanral media briefing to clarify R17.4bn adjudicated projects not awarded
Having taken note of reports that the SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) has cancelled adjudicated projects to the value of R17.4bn, transport minister Fikile Mbalula is joining a media briefing convened by the agency to clarify the matter.
