Correctional services to save R163m as prisoners produce their own food, says Lamola

The department of correctional services expects to save R163m in the coming year as a result of prisoners producing their own food.

Correctional services minister Ronald Lamola told parliament on Thursday that due to government resources being constrained, in some prisons inmates were producing their vegetables and meat as a result of a departmental self-sufficiency strategic framework which also has a restorative-justice element.

“I am happy to inform this august house that vegetables costs have also been significantly reduced in the department,” he said.

Lamola, who was presenting the budget vote for the department of correctional services, revealed that eight out of 48 prisons were no longer buying cabbage, spinach, beetroot or onions and they produce enough to supply inmates with rations.

“We will increase the number of management areas that are able to do so in the current financial year. Gone are the days offenders eat for free,” he added.

Lamola said Goedemoed in Free State, Kirkwood in the Eastern Cape, Rooigrond (North West), Waterval (KwaZulu-Natal) and Zonderwater in Gauteng were now fully sustainable on red meat, while Drakenstein prison in the Western Cape and Zonderwater were no longer procuring chicken.