Tourism showing signs of recovery post Covid-19 restrictions, says Sisulu

The fund has been challenged in court by Solidarity and AfriForum arguing that it was illegal because it did not get the go-ahead from the department of trade, industry and competition.

They argued that the criteria used to identify recipients of the R1.2bn fund was also racially biased as only businesses with 51% black ownership are eligible to apply.

“We will continue to work with interested parties to resolve this matter. We have no doubt that the sector shares our eagerness to see this matter resolved considering the number of applications received after the fund was launched. A clear indicator that the facility has very high demand,” Sisulu said.

“The tourism equity fund will offer capital investment in the form of grant funding to black-owned tourism enterprises. An amount of R360m over the medium term is allocated to the fund to support an estimated 31 tourism enterprises. Twenty of these, or 65%, will be women-owned enterprises.

“Part of our effort will include a strong focus on developing the viability of women-owned businesses. This is to say, we are not looking for viable businesses in a world we know doesn’t recognise the work of women as even remotely viable. Our work must be to drive the recognition of women businesses as viable.”

The recent floods in KZN have affected the industry, causing an estimated damage to tourism infrastructure of R100m.

“The department will be supporting the provinces in restoring damaged tourism infrastructure, to the extent that the budget allows. To this end, the department will engage with the National Treasury regarding possible options for support.

“What has been encouraging is that most private businesses are indicating that, in the main, they require the government to speed up the rebuilding of enabling public infrastructure as their facilities are adequately insured. The department will use its framework agreement with the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) to undertake more detailed technical assessments of the work that needs to be done, as well as costing,” Sisulu said.

The DA's Manuel de Freitas said the government was not doing anything to help the tourism industry and that it was growing on its own and not because of the government.