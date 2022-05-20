Backyard builds: From scrap to show car

Cotswold petrolhead determined to put together special VW Golf for Vdub Camp Fest

Premium By Tremaine van Aardt -

To ensure Time to Torque readers experience as many aspects of Nelson Mandela Bay's motorsport scene as possible, we have introduced a new feature called 'Backyard Builds'.



In six monthly installments, the team will be taking you on a journey of a Cotsworld petrolhead as he transforms a non running VW Mach 1 Golf into show spec work of art in the hopes of competing and claiming top honours at next years Vdub Camp Fest - SA’s biggest gathering of modified VW vehicles. ..