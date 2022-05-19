Why NPA dropped case against military vets accused of holding ministers hostage

The group appeared at the Pretoria magistrate's court on Tuesday where the case was withdrawn.

Explaining this development, NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the decision came after careful consideration of the docket and representations made by the defence.

“The director of public prosecutions in the Gauteng division, Pretoria, decided to withdraw the charges against the war veterans,” she said, adding that the state was of the view that there was no prima facie case because neither the identities nor the individual acts committed by each individual accused could be proven.