We will miss Mpho Moerane’s contributions to the ANC, says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa said he was saddened by the death of former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Moerane who died on Wednesday evening.

Ramaphosa said Moerane’s contribution to the ANC would be sorely missed.

“We will miss his contribution to his political home, the ANC, and to the development of Johannesburg as one of our country’s and continent’s most important economic and cultural centres. May his soul rest in peace,” Ramaphosa said in a statement.

He praised Moerane for sharing his life skills for the development of the people he served.

“Mpho Moerane was an entrepreneurial, multi-skilled leader who placed his talents and creative energy at the disposal of the citizens of Johannesburg by moving into public office with vast experience as a business owner and, earlier in his life, as an artisan.”