Man sentenced to 12 years for damage to essential infrastructure
A 26-year-old Gqeberha man who was caught red-handed tampering with essential infrastructure was handed a hefty sentence in the city’s regional court on Thursday.
Mtose Mdoda was sentenced to 12 years’ imprisonment after he was spotted in broad daylight damaging a railway tracks point machine next to Old Grahamstown Road on July 12...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.