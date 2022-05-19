Man sentenced to 12 years for damage to essential infrastructure

By Devon Koen -

A 26-year-old Gqeberha man who was caught red-handed tampering with essential infrastructure was handed a hefty sentence in the city’s regional court on Thursday.



Mtose Mdoda was sentenced to 12 years’ imprisonment after he was spotted in broad daylight damaging a railway tracks point machine next to Old Grahamstown Road on July 12...