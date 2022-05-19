Wales weakened and desperate as coach Pivac names squad for Bok tour

Some notable names may have been omitted from his 33-man squad for the three-Test series against the Springboks but Wales coach Wayne Pivac has upped the ante by placing several of his touring group on notice.

This may be their last chance to impress him before the team starts ramping up its preparations for next year's Rugby World Cup.

Missing from the Wales touring squad through injury are backs Leigh Halfpenny and Johnny McNichol, prop Wyn Jones, hooker Ken Owens and loose forwards Ross Moriarty, Justin Tipuric and Aaron Wainwright.

They are all significant absentees but the loss of Jones will be keenly felt given the impact he made for the British & Irish Lions on SA soil last year.

Pivac has opted to omit 96-capped centre Gareth Davies.

The coach has retained flyhalf Dan Biggar as captain but the vastly experienced former captain Alun Wynn Jones is also in the touring group.