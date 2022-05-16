Police rescue dog airlifted to veterinary hospital after bee attack

A police rescue dog, policeman and a family member of a missing person were attacked by a swarm of bees in Nongoma on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast at the weekend.

The injured dog, Dante, was airlifted to a veterinary hospital in Durban for emergency treatment.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala said a complaint of a missing person was received at 9am on Saturday.

“The dog and his handler proceeded to Nongoma area where a search was conducted. During the search, the member and his dog and a family member were attacked by a swarm of bees.