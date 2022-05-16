Northern Lights School celebrating 40th birthday

By Roslyn Baatjies -

It started out as an idea by an orthopaedic doctor and nurse at Livingstone Hospital to provide education to their young patients, and this year Northern Lights School in Cotswold is celebrating 40 years of existence.



Principal Trevor Roman, who has been an educator at the school for 31 years, said they were delighted to be celebrating the anniversary despite challenging times...