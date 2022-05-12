×

News

WATCH | Would you propose to your girlfriend at her father's funeral? This SA man apparently did

Kyle Zeeman
Digital Editor
12 May 2022
A video of a man apparently proposing to his bae at her father's funeral has gone viral.
Image: TikTok/ M.Mojela

A South African man has made international headlines for allegedly proposing to his girlfriend at her father's funeral.

The video was shared on TikTok by user M.Mojela earlier this month and has since gone viral. 

In the video the man can be seen kneeling in front of a woman while she sobs near a coffin. He pulls out a ring as mourners gasp and puts it on her finger.

A caption to the video reads: “Proposing to the deceased's daughter right at the funeral. Wiping the tears there and then.”

According to The Daily Mail in the UK, the proposal took place in Limpopo. However, TimesLIVE has not been able to verify or get additional information about the incident. Any comment will be included once received.

The video sparked fierce debate, with many criticising the man and others joking that he was simply taking his shot.

I beg you, don't do this,” wrote one user.

“Could he not wait until the funeral was over?” added another.

One user defended the alleged proposal, saying: “It is telling father-in-law go and rest father, I promise I will be there to watch over and protect them as you did while you were alive. It is awkward, but I understand it.”

