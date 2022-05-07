Ex-council staff jailed for pocketing R138,000 in cemetery fraud

“Abdul and Majola were involved in changing the status of burial erfs purchased by funeral undertakers from a standard burial to an indigent burial or a cremation, and other related irregularities, without the funeral undertaker being aware of the changes,” said Hani.

“The Hawks’ intricate investigation revealed that these multiple fraudulent incidents happened between July 2016 to April 2018. The duo instructed municipal cashiers to give them the difference and pocketed the cash for personal gain.”

Two years of their sentence was suspended for five years.

TimesLIVE