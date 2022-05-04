×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Pedestrian hit while running across N2

By Devon Koen - 04 May 2022
A man was killed on Wednesday morning after he was hit by a car on the N2 freeway
FATAL ACCIDENT: A man was killed on Wednesday morning after he was hit by a car on the N2 freeway
Image: Freddy Mavunda

A case of culpable homicide is under investigation after a man was hit by a light delivery vehicle when he ran across the N2 freeway on Wednesday morning.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the incident occurred on the N2 just before the Gelvandale off-ramp in the direction of Deal Party at about 9.25am.

According to Janse van Rensburg, the driver of the VW was unable to avoid the man, who was hit by the vehicle as  he ran across the road.

He died on the scene.

The identity of the man is still unknown.

Janse van Rensburg said the man was wearing sandals, grey and white tracksuit pants and a maroon tracksuit top.

Anyone who may be able to identify him, should contact the Mount Road police on 041-394-6243, or Crime Stop on 08600-10111.

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

High court bid to stop Karpowership deal
Alinea Online Reading and Writing App | Explanatory Demo Video

Most Read