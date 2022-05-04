Pedestrian hit while running across N2

A case of culpable homicide is under investigation after a man was hit by a light delivery vehicle when he ran across the N2 freeway on Wednesday morning.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the incident occurred on the N2 just before the Gelvandale off-ramp in the direction of Deal Party at about 9.25am.

According to Janse van Rensburg, the driver of the VW was unable to avoid the man, who was hit by the vehicle as he ran across the road.

He died on the scene.

The identity of the man is still unknown.

Janse van Rensburg said the man was wearing sandals, grey and white tracksuit pants and a maroon tracksuit top.

Anyone who may be able to identify him, should contact the Mount Road police on 041-394-6243, or Crime Stop on 08600-10111.

