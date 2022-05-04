Committee formed to represent workers in Kirkwood conflict

Premium By Devon Koen -

A committee has been formed to represent workers in the Kirkwood and Addo regions following the recent violent riots.



While a planned meeting for Wednesday between disgruntled farmworkers, community members and farmers to negotiate a solution so that one of SA’s biggest citrus-producing regions can operate again did not go ahead as scheduled, stakeholders have now opted to form a committee to represent the labourers...