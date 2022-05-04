AfriForum set to challenge any Covid-19 health regulations

AfriForum on Wednesday said it is ready to fight any regulations that aim to make permanent the temporary Covid-19 rules. This as the 30-day extension of the current regulations is set to expire at midnight.

“This means that unless the government makes another one of its late-night announcements no-one will be required to wear masks or comply with any other Covid-19 regulations from tomorrow [Thursday], as no such regulations would exist and be enacted,” the organisation said.

The government extended the regulations for 30 days after the national state of disaster came to an end to pave the way for a new mechanism to apply Covid rules.

“Should the government go ahead with their plans to permanently keep these regulations in law, AfriForum, together with the public participation platform DearSA, will launch court action against government’s proposed regulations issued in terms of the National Health Act and the International Health Regulations Act.”