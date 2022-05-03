Armed robbery terror ends in big splash

Premium Devon Koen

Court reporter



An armed man who robbed a group of women hockey players got more than he bargained for when the quick reactions of the team manager resulted in him landing with a splash — in a swimming pool.



The celebration for winning a silver medal in the national hockey tournament quickly turned traumatic at the weekend when the team from Gauteng was robbed at the Gqeberha guest house where they were staying...