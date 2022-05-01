Touring hockey players robbed in Gqeberha guesthouse

Kabega Park police detectives are on the hunt for about six males who allegedly robbed young hockey players at a guest house in Beverly Grove during the early hours of Sunday morning.

According to police information, it is alleged that some of the hockey players retired to their rooms earlier on Saturday evening.

Shortly after midnight, two girls sharing a room were awakened by three unknown males in their room.

One had a firearm and the other two had knives.

The girls' hands were cable tied and their room ransacked. A short while later, another two teenagers were ushered into the room and also bound with cable ties.

The suspects were surprised by the manager and other team players who had entered the guest house through the sliding door.

The manager screamed and the suspects ran out through the sliding door. No shots were fired and no-one was injured.

Clothing, cellphones, SIM cards, laptops, a Wi-Fi router, an iPad and cash were taken.

Entry was gained by forcing open the sliding door. The hockey team is from Gauteng.

A case of business robbery is under investigation.

Police are urging second-hand good dealers and the community to be observant and heedful when anyone approaches them to sell any of the above-mentioned items.

Buying stolen property is an offence and anyone who receives stolen property may be charged and prosecuted.

Anyone with information is advised to contact SAPS Kabega Park on 041-397-6802 or Crime Stop on 08600 1011.

HeraldLIVE