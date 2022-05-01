Man arrested in connection with Salt Lake murder

A 26-year-old man is expected to appear in the magistrate's court in Gqeberha on Tuesday on charges of murder and housebreaking after he was arrested late on Friday morning.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the Provincial Organised Crime Investigations Unit were on the hunt for the suspect after the body of a 26-year-old man was found in Barends Street, Salt Lake, on Thursday.

At about 12am Sherwin Russouw was found with a gunshot wound to the back.

He later died in hospital, Naidu said.

On Friday, the police’s Anti-Gang Unit continued their search for the suspect and at about 11.30am the suspect was spotted exiting his yard in Salt Lake.

“He spotted the police officials and started running. A foot chase ensued and the suspect ran towards Barends Street,” Naidu said.

According to Naidu, the man continued to jump over boundary walls and ignored all warnings to stop.

He was eventually apprehended after he broke into a house in Barends Street and hid, according to Naidu.

The owners were not at home at the time.

The motive for the shooting is under investigation, Naidu added.

HeraldLIVE