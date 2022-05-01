SA records 6,527 new Covid-19 cases
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases says 6,527 new Covid-19 cases have been identified in SA.
This increase represents a 21.5% positivity rate.
The majority of new cases are from Gauteng (43%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (26%).
The Western Cape accounted for 14%; the Eastern Cape 5%; the Free State 4%; Mpumalanga 3%; North West and Northern Cape each 2% and Limpopo accounted for 1% of the new cases.
There has been an increase of 54 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.
TimesLIVE
