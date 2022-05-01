×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

SA records 6,527 new Covid-19 cases

By TimesLIVE - 01 May 2022
This increase represents an 21.5% positivity rate.
This increase represents an 21.5% positivity rate.
Image: Bloomberg

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases says 6,527 new Covid-19 cases have been identified in SA.

This increase represents a 21.5% positivity rate.

The majority of new cases are from Gauteng (43%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (26%).

The Western Cape accounted for 14%; the Eastern Cape 5%; the Free State 4%; Mpumalanga 3%; North West and Northern Cape each 2% and Limpopo accounted for 1% of the new cases.

There has been an increase of 54 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. 

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'Don't fall': NaakMusiQ explains simple strategy that helped him beat Cassper ...
Police trainees ‘put through hell’

Most Read